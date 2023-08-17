The Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Show had a record 336 entries last week at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.

Six Magic Valley contestants walked away as champions or reserve champions.

Almo’s Becky Hurst won two classes at the four-day futurity, derby and horse show that attracted cowboys and cowgirls from seven states and Canada. Hurst was champion for Open and Intermediate Bridle and Limited Open Derby.

Montgomery Nelson of Twin Falls (Level 1 Open Derby) and Wade Reaney of Acequia (Open and Intermediate Open Futurity) also won championships. The local reserve champions were Heidi Olson of Gooding (Non-Pro Bridle Spectacular), Jenna Reaney of Acequia (Limited Non-Pro Boxing) and Karl Smith of Jerome (Intermediate Open Bridle).

The annual Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association event included more than $78,000 in payouts, trophy belt buckles and other awards. Sponsors of over $12,000 in cash and awards included Ag West Farm Credit, Visit Southern Idaho, Stotz Equipment, Wade Reaney Performance Horses, Agropur, D&B Supply, Santa Cruz Animal Health, Roche Veterinarian Equine Services, John and Renee Smith/Smith Equipment, Rockin’ Horse Photo, Lil Catbaloo/Broken Jaw Ranch, Karl and Pam Smith, Ruby Walgamott/Bemer Distributing, G1 Epic Equine Health, Silver Lining Herbs, OKC Ranch and Karen and Clare Olson, Schneiders Saddlery, Professional’s Choice, CR Fence Company LLC and Sx Stall Treatment.

Gooding Pro Rodeo: Texas, New Mexico contestants win ‘Beauty & The Beast’

Texas and New Mexico were tops on Wednesday night as the Gooding Pro Rodeo opened with a special “Beauty & Beast” performance featuring breakaway roping and bareback, saddle bronc and bull riding.

Texas cowboys Jeff Askey (bulls) and Kade Berry (bareback) rode for 88.5 and 87, respectively, for the early lead. New Mexico contestants Jill Tanner (breakaway roping, 2.4 seconds) and Ross Griffin (saddle bronc riding, 85 points) led the way in their respective events.

Former College of Southern Idaho cowboy Orin Larsen was third in bareback riding with 83.5 points and New Plymouth bull rider Roscoe Jarboe posted 82.5 points to sit third in bull riding.

The Gooding Pro Rodeo continues through Saturday with 8 p.m. performances at the Andy James Arena. World No. 1 Stetson Wright, the Utah cowboy with seven all-around championships to his name, is scheduled in bull and saddle bronc riding on Friday night.

Also:

Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings , a two-time national collegiate champion who sits fourth in the world standings this season in bull riding, won the Jerome County Rodeo last week, pocketing $2,488 for an 84.5-point showing.

, a two-time national collegiate champion who sits fourth in the world standings this season in bull riding, won the Jerome County Rodeo last week, pocketing $2,488 for an 84.5-point showing. The Cassia County Fair & Rodeo in Burley, with nightly performances at 8, opens Thursday and runs through Saturday. CSI cowboys Darien Johnson and Sage Allen are on the Friday night draw in bareback riding, while the Saturday daysheet features two of the state’s top cowboys in Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings (bull riding) and Caldwell’s Jacob Lees (bareback).

and are on the Friday night draw in bareback riding, while the Saturday daysheet features two of the state’s top cowboys in Monteview’s (bull riding) and Caldwell’s (bareback). The Payette County PRCA Rodeo in New Plymouth produced five Idaho winners last week — including CSI cowboy Darien Johnson, who rode for 75 points to split first in the bareback competition. Richfield’s Waid Dalton and Gooding’s Eric Parke shared the title in tie-down roping, Shoshone’s Italy Sheehan was tops in barrel racing, and Weiser’s Casey White won bull riding.