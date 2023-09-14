The College of Southern Idaho men’s rodeo team won the Rocky Mountain Region championship last season.

The Golden Eagles, who brought back seven College National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, are back out front to start the 2023-24 campaign.

Sage Allen (bareback riding) and Hank Whitaker (saddle bronc riding) won both rounds of their respective events as CSI piled up 580 points to beat Weber State by 40 points for first place last weekend at the Great American Stampede in Cedar City, Utah.

CSI cowboys Darien Johnson, Coy Montgomery and Tyson Hirschi claimed the next three spots behind Allen, and Chase Andrade finished second in steer wrestling in his collegiate debut for the Golden Eagles.

Utah Valley won the women’s team title, beating Colorado Mesa by 30 points. Kashli Stouard tallied CSI’s only points by splitting seventh in goat tying.

The second of the RMR’s five fall rodeos is this weekend in Pocatello.

Bulls, broncs & barrels

Texas bull rider JB Mauney, who suffered a broken neck after landing on his head at the Lewiston Roundup last week, announced his retirement on Instagram. He required a rod, plates and screws during surgery at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, the Lewiston Tribune reported

. “Unfortunately with the surgery, it ended my bull riding career,” Mauney wrote in the social media post. “Just wanted to let everyone know that I’m OK and now on the road to recovery!” Mauney, 36, was No. 18 in the world standings this year and competing for his second qualification to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The Idaho High School Rodeo Association, with two of its nine districts in the Magic Valley, will kick off the 2023-24 season later this month. District 6 has two events at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, on Sept. 23 and 30. District 5 has yet to post its fall schedule.