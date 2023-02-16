Kade Bruno was relaxing for a few days this week with his girlfriend in St. George, Utah.

He’s earned it.

The Challis saddle bronc rider added to his early-season winnings last weekend at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, one of pro rodeo’s major winter stops, pocketing $5,250 and qualifying for the semifinals of the $1.44 million showcase later this month.

“I drew well and I rode good,” Bruno told the Times-News, summing it up simply. “Whether you get second, third or fourth, all that money counts.”

In San Antonio, Bruno rode for 83, 84 and 87 points, continuing a heater he’s enjoyed since competing at his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to conclude the 2022 season. That followed a stellar showing at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, where he won two rounds, placed second in his semifinal round and ended up fifth in the finals.

His scores: 85.5, 87, 88.5 and 88. His paycheck: $6,520.

“I think I only won like $40,000 (at the NFR), but I rode really good,” Bruno said. “I didn’t draw as good as some guys, and some guys really caught fire down there. I just couldn’t draw well enough for three or four nights in a row to put it all together.

“But I couldn’t be disappointed. Riding nine out of 10 horses is great, especially for my first time there,” he said. “Leaving there, I felt good and I feel like I’ve carried that right over.”

A week after the NFR, Bruno drove 12 hours to the Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings, Montana, and left with a few bucks to get his season off to a good start. Two weeks later, Bruno rang in the new year with a second-place finish at the Winnemucca Xtreme Broncs event in Nevada, earning $5,832 for an 85.5-point ride.

Add in the Texas winnings and a few other paydays along the way, and Bruno’s sitting fourth in the world standings with $27,500, more than any Idaho cowboy so far this season.

“When you’re riding good,” he said, “it doesn’t matter what you draw.”

After resting up for a couple of days in southern Utah, Bruno is heading north to Heber City to ride in Saturday night’s qualifier for The American, the world’s richest single-day rodeo staged every March in Texas.

From Heber City, Bruno is planning to go to Tucson, Arizona, and then back to San Antonio for the semifinals.

Bruno wasn’t the only Idaho cowboy to hit the pay window in San Antonio last weekend.

Caldwell bareback rider Jacob Lees won the first round of his bracket on a bucking horse named Womanizer from Colorado’s Cervi Championship Rodeo, then finished second in the third round to punch his ticket to the semifinal round.

Lees added $4,500 to his bank account, pushing his season total to $18,808, good for seventh in the world standings.

He’s figured out this bareback riding thing, hasn’t he? Lees told the Times-News earlier this month that he initially wanted to be a bull rider — “I think every kid wants to ride bulls,” he said — but decided to give it a go on bucking horses because he was “not as good as I wanted to be” on bulls.

He’s been tickled with his decision ever since.

“This,” Lees said, “is actually a lot more fun!”