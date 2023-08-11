TWIN FALLS — Alex Ferreira wants Idaho talent to become College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagles.

The gender doesn’t matter. Neither does the team. If the talent is there, Ferreira said he wants you as part of the first CSI soccer team in his first season.

CSI introduced Ferreira as the program’s first head coach before local media and dozens of CSI faculty members on Friday afternoon at CSI’s Taylor Building, about three months after the school announced plans to start a program.

“Our first priority as a program is to be getting the best players from Idaho into our school, playing in our colors for the Golden Eagles and being a place, a home for young soccer players in Idaho to aspire to achieve to be a part of our team,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira, an Indiana native, brings years of experience as a player and coach at all levels. He played at Earlham College — an NCAA Division III school in Indiana, and in professional leagues across the world such as the United Premier Soccer League, Premier Arena Soccer League and fifth division Spanish side Athletico Villalba.

“So, if you are a young player in Idaho seeing this, you are going to have a chance to play,” he said. “You are going to be looked at by me and the coaching staff. Feel free to reach out to me. I want to connect with you and I want you to be part of our program.”

He also coached at Sporting Club Madrid and Team Madrid CFF in Spain. He most recently served as an assistant coach for the SoCal Reds in Irvine, California, of the Women’s Premier Soccer League.

CSI Athletic Director Joel Bate said Ferreira “checks a lot of boxes” — including a fluency in Spanish that contributes to the school’s mission as the state’s first Hispanic Serving Institution.

“It’s one of the priorities to reach out to them (Hispanic Idaho recruits) and be a place where they can belong and help them get a college education,” he said.

Ferreira will recruit a men’s and women’s team before the school hires a second head coach in summer 2024. Each head coach will assist each other but it is undetermined which team Ferreira will head coach.

CSI will begin play in fall 2024 at a new recreation facility being developed on the south end of Jerome. The Golden Eagles will compete in the Scenic West Athletic Conference, which features national-championship contenders in Salt Lake City Community and Snow College. SLCC won a men’s national title in 2020 with more than a dozen international players.

But don’t expect that in Twin Falls. Maybe a couple of internationals but not a majority.

“Also, I think if I say I’m going to bring in a lot of internationals, you lose the focus of, wait a second, there is talent here,” he said. “There are players here that can play. That can grow and then you just look over them because that player isn’t the sexy signing that has international connotation because he is from Mountain Home or Kimberly, he is not as cool of a signing as bringing in a player in from Scotland or Spain or Portugal. That doesn’t mean they are less value.”

