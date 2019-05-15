Twin Falls Golf Club, Monday, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14, 2019
The Minico and Ridgevue boys finished 180 holes tied at 600. But Minico snatched the 4A boys team trophy with a sudden-death playoff victory with four birdies for the first team championship in program history. Over the past four years Minico has won the 3rd place, 2nd place and 4th place State Championship title. This 1st place Championship win is something that they have strived to accomplish. The seniors choose not to attend their senior trip to Disney over this past weekend just so that they could ensure a possibility of this win.
Minico also snapped Bishop Kelly’s run of individual champions at four years as Gage Skaggs, Spokane Community College commit rallied from two strokes back entering the day. He shot a second-round 67 to finish at 137, overtaking Bishop Kelly’s Alec Dykas, who fell from first to fourth with a second-round 75 to finish at 143.
Back to back, the Twin Falls girls finished 1st for the second year in a row with 667 strokes. Twin Falls, Brinlee Stotts, shot 76-77—153 winning the girl’s individual champion (won playoff hole).
Boys team scores:
1, Minico 298-302—600 (won playoff).
2, Ridgevue 299-301—600.
3, Bishop Kelly 310-304—614.
4, Twin Falls 314-317—631.
5, Emmett 324-322—646.
6, Lakeland 323-324—647.
7, Hillcrest 328-337—665.
8, Preston 328-339—667.
9, Idaho Falls 339-346—685.
10, Pocatello 363-365—728.
Boys top individual scores:
1, Gage Skaggs, Minico, 70-67—137.
2, Davis Weatherston, Hillcrest, 69-70—139.
3, Joey Gibson, Minico, 71-71—142.
4, Alec Dykas, Bishop Kelly, 68-75—143.
5, Ridge Pickup, Burley, 71-73—144.
t-6, Bryden Brown, Moscow, 74-72—146.
t-6, Braden Anderson, Twin Falls, 75-71—146.
8, Peyton Orr, Minico, 73-74—147.
t-9, Alex Van Auker, Ridgevue, 71-77—148.
t-9, Garrett Kelley, Preston, 69-79—148.
t-11, Jadon Law, Ridgevue, 76-73—149.
t-11, Logan Forrester, Ridgevue, 75-74—149.
Girls team scores:
1, Twin Falls 337-330—667.
2, Middleton 366-344—710.
3, Sandpoint 357-376—733.
4, Ridgevue 372-371—743.
5, Pocatello 377-382—759.
6, Skyline 387-399—786.
7, Shelley 420-398—818.
8, Kuna 410-409—819.
9, Century 409-411—820.
Girls top individual scores:
1, Brinlee Stotts, Twin Falls, 76-77—153 (won playoff hole).
2, Makena Rauch, Moscow, 77-76—153.
t-3, Kaylee Jones, Twin Falls, 82-80—162.
t-3, Nicole Nelson, Shelley, 85-77—162.
5, London Hall, Idaho Falls, 82-83—165.
t-6, Dallis Shockey, Minico, 82-86—168.
t-6, Brooke Fuchs, Twin Falls, 88-80—168.
t-6, Davis Wagoner, Middleton, 87-81—168.
9, Hattie Larson, Sandpoint, 83-87—170.
t-10, Maya Elliot, Ridgevue, 91-83—174.
t-10, Natalie Beck, Pocatello, 84-90—174.
t-10, Ava Defranco, Bishop Kelly, 89-85—174.
