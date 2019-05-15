Canyon Springs Golf Course, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Boys team results:
1. Fruitland 629
2. Kimberly 696
3. Kellogg 714
4. Snake River 717
5. Buhl 745
6. Weiser 768
7. Sugar-Salem 787
8. Priest River Lamanna 849
Boys Individual
1. Daniel Uranga (Homedale) 143
2. Jonas Bicknese (Fruitland) 151
3. Lucas Rynearson (Fruitland) 151
4. Jake O’Neil (Fruitland) 154
5. Logan Mills (American Falls) 154
Girls team results:
1. Buhl 701
2. Weiser 780
3. Homedale 836
4. Kellogg 849
5. Marsh Valley 862
6. Timberlake 913
Girls Individual
1. Kylie Crossland (Buhl) 148
2. Kat Rauenhorst (Kellogg) 171
3. Sara Lundberg (Weiser) 176
4. Hannah Foss (Fruitland) 177
5. Zara Weaver (Buhl) 179
