Girls 3A State Golf Champions

The Buhl High School girls golf team poses for a photo after winning the 3A State Golf Championship Tuesday, May 14 at Canyon Springs golf course in Twin Falls.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Canyon Springs Golf Course, May 13 and Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Boys team results:

1. Fruitland 629

2. Kimberly 696

3. Kellogg 714

4. Snake River 717

5. Buhl 745

6. Weiser 768

7. Sugar-Salem 787

8. Priest River Lamanna 849

Boys Individual

1. Daniel Uranga (Homedale) 143

2. Jonas Bicknese (Fruitland) 151

3. Lucas Rynearson (Fruitland) 151

4. Jake O’Neil (Fruitland) 154

5. Logan Mills (American Falls) 154

Girls team results:

1. Buhl 701

2. Weiser 780

3. Homedale 836

4. Kellogg 849

5. Marsh Valley 862

6. Timberlake 913

Girls Individual

1. Kylie Crossland (Buhl) 148

2. Kat Rauenhorst (Kellogg) 171

3. Sara Lundberg (Weiser) 176

4. Hannah Foss (Fruitland) 177

5. Zara Weaver (Buhl) 179

