TWIN FALLS — When cross country and distance track starts next season at the College of Southern Idaho, the Golden Eagles will be missing a valuable runner at the starting line.

He's running off to a four-year university.

George Showers, a former Jerome prep standout, signed a letter of intent this week to continue his collegiate career at Eastern Oregon University, an NAIA school

Showers was joined by his family, coach and teammates who expressed their gratitude for the friendships they built over the past two seasons.

When everyone was done speaking, there was a common thread: Showers' team-first mindset and his consistent effort.

CSI head coach Janae Richardson remembered Showers as an athlete who put his team above himself.

“He is a coach's dream,” Richardson said.

Even in moments of disappointment, such as hearing the results that he wouldn’t be participating in this season’s indoor track and field national tournament, Showers remained a steady influence for CSI.

“He doesn’t change who he is just because he has a setback,” Richardson said.

That dedication translated into Showers' running approach, whether helping teammates improve their skills or improving his own to aid his team.

During both of his years in the cross country program, Showers showed consistency. Last fall, Showers was a factor as the Golden Eagles earned a ninth-place finish at the NJCAA Division I championships.

In indoor track and field, Showers qualified for nationals as a freshman and placed 22nd with a personal-best time of 15 minutes, 54 seconds in the 5,000 meters. He did it all while battling a cold.

During outdoor track and field, Showers focused on the steeplechase. He finished the 3,000-meter course, just shy of two miles, in a time of 9:39. He ran at a 5:11 per-mile pace, which included running over 28 fix barriers and seven water jumps.

When Showers came to CSI, Richardson said he ran his first 8,000-meter race in 26:23. His time last fall: 25:51, a remarkable improvement of 32 seconds in just a year.

Showers is continually looking to improve his abilities, even during the offseason. Before signing to CSI, he would push himself to run 300 to 350 miles.

“I think it has built off that in college, so in my freshmen year I got more mileage. And in the summers, I added more to it, more of a base. Each year has built off of the summers,” Showers said.

The choice to continue at Eastern Oregon was motivated by a few factors, he explained. His parents are both alums, his dad played football for the school and the Mountaineers' program was inviting.

And, Showers said, he hopes to pick up where he left off at CSI, setting his sights on a couple of top-10 finishes for cross country season.

Showers will also participate in outdoor and indoor track and field at Eastern Oregon.