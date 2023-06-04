For 10 days last spring, Damon Jones was stuck in a hotel room, fighting off COVID-19 and unable to do much of anything.

What happened when he returned to the baseball field was worse than the virus.

“I felt something, the front of my shoulders and biceps had a tight pain, and I couldn’t lift my arm over my head,” Jones told the Times-News this week. “From zero to 100 in 10 days off is not the best idea but what can you do.”

He added, “They needed me to be ready and I was going to push myself, no matter what. I’ll come back from this. It’s just a bump in the road.”

The Twin Falls High School graduate and former College of Southern Idaho pitcher, who hasn’t thrown a pitch in professional baseball since suffering a left shoulder impingement that eventually required surgery, is nearing his competitive return in the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization.

It’s likely Jones will be ready to come off the 60-day injured list by mid-July or, at the latest, early August, giving him enough time to potentially help the Phillies defend their National League pennant and leave an impression on other big-league teams ahead of his free agency this offseason.

Quote “I’m trying to get healthy to get eight or so appearances in Triple-A, to show off for other teams. It is a pretty important year to get back and get back on that road again.” Damon Jones, Phillies pitcher

The left-handed pitcher was drafted by the Phillies in the 18th round (533rd overall) of the 2017 MLB Amateur Draft after playing collegiately at CSI and then NCAA Division I Washington State University.

In the minor leagues, Jones began carving out a name for himself, making the Florida State League All-Star Team in 2019 while playing for the Phillies’ Single-A affiliate, the Clearwater Threshers.

By 2021, Jones was pitching for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs before getting his big-league call and debuting against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“We were playing the Dodgers and down five runs at the time,” Jones recalled. “The phone rings and it happened to be my name being called.

“I didn’t do as great as I wanted,” he said. “But it was like floating on air when I ran into my bullpen. I couldn’t feel my legs, it was an ovation feeling. It was surreal to see what I worked hard for come true.”

Jones made four more appearances for the Phillies in 2022 before being returned to Triple-A, where he tested positive for COVID in May while the IronPigs were playing in Syracuse, New York.

“It didn’t hit me terribly bad,” said Jones, who has logged 299 minor-league innings with 376 innings and a 3.61 ERA. “But I had to keep away from everyone until I tested negative twice. And that took a whole 10 days.”

He added, “That meant a whole 10 days of no throwing, no lifting. Pretty much sitting in a hotel room doing nothing,” he said. “I did what I could.”

What did he do?

“I ended up playing catch into a net for the last few days. But I couldn’t leave.”

Upon returning, Jones felt that pain in his left shoulder. He was placed on the injured list and spent most of the rest of the season rehabbing before undergoing shoulder surgery.

“I ended up getting surgery on my birthday in September, in Philly,” he said. “I had a torn labrum. I got two sutures put in the front. And I’m currently working my way back.”

Jones said he has battled back from injuries throughout his career. In high school, he had a bone cyst on his femur. He had elbow surgery in 2014 while attending CSI, and at Washington State, he tore his right meniscus.

“You get knocked down a peg, but come back a peg stronger,” Jones said.

Right now, Jones said he is throwing out to about 120 feet and working every day but Sundays in his quest to return to the mound.

“I rotate light-medium to heavy days,” he said. “Six-day rotation with one day off.”

Jones said his family has been a great source of motivation. He has two young children, and he always carries a picture of them under his hat. That perspective has helped bring a balance to the pressure of being on the injured list.

“Every day I’m playing catch, I remember the important things,” Jones said. “It is just a game, after all, and I’m pretty tough on myself, but I need to focus on the outside perspective.”

Jones has clear goals in mind for the 2023 season: Get healthy, get back to pitching and get another contract.

“I’m trying to get healthy to get eight or so appearances in Triple-A, to show off for other teams,” he said. “It is a pretty important year to get back and get back on that road again.”

