Six Idaho Vandals received Preseason Big Sky All-Conference honors while wide receiver Hayden Hatten earned the Big Sky Offensive Preseason MVP.

The Vandals were voted second in the conference’s preseason media poll and fifth in the coaches poll.

Idaho enters the 2023 season after a 7-5 mark which featured an FCS playoff appearance and its first winning season since 2016.

Hatten, a consensus All-American wideout, returns after a record-breaking season which included the program’s single season touchdown record (16) and single- game touchdown record (4). Hatten needs four more touchdowns to surpass Jerry Hendren’s career touchdown record at 27.

Hatten, a redshirt junior out of Scottsdale, Arizona, also earned Preseason Big Sky All-Conference honors. His 1,209 receiving yards in 2022 ranked fourth in program history.

Gevani McCoy became one of two quarterbacks named to the Preseason Big Sky All-Conference honors. McCoy, the returning Jerry Rice award winner for the FCS Freshman of the Year, tossed for 2,724 yards and 27 touchdowns along with 11 interceptions.

Jermaine Jackson also earned a spot on the team at wide receiver. Jackson caught 54 passes for 1,049 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson and Hatten are the FCS’ only returning 1,000-yard receiving pair.

Running back Anthony Woods found a spot on the team after an 872-yard season with three touchdowns.

Defensive back Marcus Harris and kicker Ricardo Chavez also grabbed a spot on the Preseason Big Sky All-Conference team.

The Vandals start fall camp July 31 and open at Lamar on Aug. 31.