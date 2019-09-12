Friday’s high school sporting events
Football
Twin Falls at Highland (Holt Arena), 7 p.m.
Raft River at Clark-Watersprings
Hansen at Camas County, 4 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Garden Valley, 4 p.m.
American Falls at Filer, 7 p.m.
Malad at Wendell, 7 p.m.
Kimberly at Declo, 7 p.m.
Jerome at Wood River, 7 p.m.
Minico at Burley, 7 p.m.
Gooding at Weiser, 7 p.m.
Preston at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.
Carey at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.
Hagerman at Castleford, 7 p.m.
Shoshone at Rockland
Oakley vs. Enterprise (Oregon), at Cambridge, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Glenns Ferry at Garden Valley
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Richfield, 5 p.m.
Cross country
Wendell, Valley, Jerome, Gooding, Filer, Declo, Dietrich, Oakley, Raft River, Richfield, Burley, Buhl, Wood River, Castleford, Community School at Sun Valley Invitational
Canyon Ridge, Minico, Twin Falls at Tiger/Grizz Invitational
