Friday’s high school sporting events

Football

Twin Falls at Highland (Holt Arena), 7 p.m.

Raft River at Clark-Watersprings

Hansen at Camas County, 4 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Garden Valley, 4 p.m.

American Falls at Filer, 7 p.m.

Malad at Wendell, 7 p.m.

Kimberly at Declo, 7 p.m.

Jerome at Wood River, 7 p.m.

Minico at Burley, 7 p.m.

Gooding at Weiser, 7 p.m.

Preston at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

Carey at Lighthouse Christian, 7 p.m.

Hagerman at Castleford, 7 p.m.

Shoshone at Rockland

Oakley vs. Enterprise (Oregon), at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Glenns Ferry at Garden Valley

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Richfield, 5 p.m.

Cross country

Wendell, Valley, Jerome, Gooding, Filer, Declo, Dietrich, Oakley, Raft River, Richfield, Burley, Buhl, Wood River, Castleford, Community School at Sun Valley Invitational

Canyon Ridge, Minico, Twin Falls at Tiger/Grizz Invitational

