Tuesday

Girls basketball

Burley at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Preston at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Valley at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

