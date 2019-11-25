Tuesday
Girls basketball
Burley at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Preston at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Valley at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
