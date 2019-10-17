Saturday’s local sporting events

Football

Hagerman vs. Adrian, Oregon at Timberline HS, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Great Basin Ten District Tournament

Burley vs. Twin Falls, 10 a.m.

Jerome vs. Century, 10 a.m.

Preston vs. Pocatello, 11:30 a.m.

Minico vs. Wood River, 11:30 a.m.

3A District IV Tournament, Filer High School

Kimberly vs. Filer, 11 a.m.

Buhl vs. Gooding, 12:30 p.m.

1A Division I District Tournament, Murtaugh High School

Oakley vs. Glenns Ferry, 2 p.m.

Shoshone vs. Raft River, 3:30 p.m.

Valley vs. Oakley/GF winner, 5 p.m.

Oakley/GF loser vs. Shoshone/RR loser, 6:30 p.m.

1A Division II District Tournament, Shoshone High School

Richfield vs. Dietrich, noon

Hagerman vs. Sun Valley Community School, 1:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian vs. Richfield/Dietrich winner

Castleford vs. Hagerman/SVCS winner

Carey vs. Hansen

Murtaugh vs. Camas County

Boys Soccer

High Desert Conference Tournament

Gooding at Bliss, winner to state

Girls soccer

High Desert Conference Tournament

Gooding at Kimberly, winner to state

