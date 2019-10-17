Saturday’s local sporting events
Football
Hagerman vs. Adrian, Oregon at Timberline HS, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Great Basin Ten District Tournament
Burley vs. Twin Falls, 10 a.m.
Jerome vs. Century, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Pocatello, 11:30 a.m.
Minico vs. Wood River, 11:30 a.m.
3A District IV Tournament, Filer High School
Kimberly vs. Filer, 11 a.m.
Buhl vs. Gooding, 12:30 p.m.
1A Division I District Tournament, Murtaugh High School
Oakley vs. Glenns Ferry, 2 p.m.
Shoshone vs. Raft River, 3:30 p.m.
Valley vs. Oakley/GF winner, 5 p.m.
Oakley/GF loser vs. Shoshone/RR loser, 6:30 p.m.
1A Division II District Tournament, Shoshone High School
Richfield vs. Dietrich, noon
Hagerman vs. Sun Valley Community School, 1:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian vs. Richfield/Dietrich winner
Castleford vs. Hagerman/SVCS winner
Carey vs. Hansen
Murtaugh vs. Camas County
Boys Soccer
High Desert Conference Tournament
Gooding at Bliss, winner to state
Girls soccer
High Desert Conference Tournament
Gooding at Kimberly, winner to state
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.