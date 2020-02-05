Thursday’s local sporting events
Girls basketball
Class 4A District IV tournament
Twin Falls at Jerome, 7 p.m.
Minico at Burley, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Division I District IV tournament, at Murtaugh
Glenns Ferry vs. Shoshone, 6 p.m.
Valley vs. Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Division II District IV tournament, at Shoshone
Hagerman vs. Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Murtaugh at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian at Sun Valley Community School, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Kimberly, Gooding, Buhl, Weiser, Fruitland, Parma at Weiser
Filer, Glenns Ferry, Valley at Raft River
