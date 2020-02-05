Thursday’s local sporting events

Girls basketball

Class 4A District IV tournament

Twin Falls at Jerome, 7 p.m.

Minico at Burley, 7 p.m.

Class 1A Division I District IV tournament, at Murtaugh

Glenns Ferry vs. Shoshone, 6 p.m.

Valley vs. Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Division II District IV tournament, at Shoshone

Hagerman vs. Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Murtaugh at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian at Sun Valley Community School, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Kimberly, Gooding, Buhl, Weiser, Fruitland, Parma at Weiser

Filer, Glenns Ferry, Valley at Raft River

