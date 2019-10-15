Wednesday

Volleyball

Murtaugh at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Declo, 6 p.m.

Wendell at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Boys soccer

Great Basin Ten District Tournament

Championship: Canyon Ridge at Jerome, 4:30 p.m.

Third Place: Twin Falls at Wood River

Girls soccer

Great Basin Ten District Tournament

Championship: Pocatello at Twin Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Third Place: Wood River at Preston, 4 p.m.

Cross County

Wood River, Twin Falls, Minico, Jerome, Canyon Ridge at Burley Invite Kasota Road

