Wednesday
Volleyball
Murtaugh at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Declo, 6 p.m.
Wendell at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer
Great Basin Ten District Tournament
Championship: Canyon Ridge at Jerome, 4:30 p.m.
Third Place: Twin Falls at Wood River
Girls soccer
Great Basin Ten District Tournament
Championship: Pocatello at Twin Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Third Place: Wood River at Preston, 4 p.m.
Cross County
Wood River, Twin Falls, Minico, Jerome, Canyon Ridge at Burley Invite Kasota Road
