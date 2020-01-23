Friday's local sporting events
Boys basketball
Glenns Ferry at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Sho-Ban, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Preston, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Buhl at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Sho-Ban, 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Soda Springs at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Burley, Canyon Ridge at Tiger Grizz @ Idaho Falls
Buhl @ Gooding GrapplerDual tournament
Declo, Raft River, Glenns Ferry @ Aberdeen Tournament
Wood River @ Mountain Home Triangular
