Friday's local sporting events

Boys basketball

Glenns Ferry at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Sho-Ban, 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Preston, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Buhl at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Sho-Ban, 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Soda Springs at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Burley, Canyon Ridge at Tiger Grizz @ Idaho Falls

Buhl @ Gooding GrapplerDual tournament

Declo, Raft River, Glenns Ferry @ Aberdeen Tournament

Wood River @ Mountain Home Triangular

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments