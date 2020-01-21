Wednesday
Boys basketball
Declo at Malad 7 p.m.
Kimberly at Jerome 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Richfield 7:30 p.m.
North Gem at Oakley 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Grace 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
American Falls at Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Century 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Minico 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Jerome Canyon Ridge Buhl at Burley
Mountain Home Gooding at Kimberly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.