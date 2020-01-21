Wednesday

Boys basketball

Declo at Malad 7 p.m.

Kimberly at Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Richfield 7:30 p.m.

North Gem at Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Grace 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

American Falls at Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Canyon Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Century 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Shoshone 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Minico 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Jerome Canyon Ridge Buhl at Burley

Mountain Home Gooding at Kimberly

