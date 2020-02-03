Tuesday

Girls basketball

Class 4A District Tournament

Pocatello at Canyon Ridge7 p.m.

Wood River at Mountain Home6 p.m.

Class 1A Division I District IV Tournament, Murtaugh High School

Raft River vs. Shoshone6 p.m.

Glenns Ferry vs. Valley7:30 p.m.

Boys basketball

Buhl at Filer7:30 p.m.

Declo at Kimberly7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Rockland7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Wendell7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Hansen7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Richfield7:30 p.m.

