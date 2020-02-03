Tuesday
Girls basketball
Class 4A District Tournament
Pocatello at Canyon Ridge7 p.m.
Wood River at Mountain Home6 p.m.
Class 1A Division I District IV Tournament, Murtaugh High School
Raft River vs. Shoshone6 p.m.
Glenns Ferry vs. Valley7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Buhl at Filer7:30 p.m.
Declo at Kimberly7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Rockland7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Wendell7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Hansen7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Richfield7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.