Tuesday

Boys basketball Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Nampa Christian at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Canyon Ridge at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Century at Burley, 6 p.m.

Declo at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Oakley, 6 p.m.

Gooding at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Rockland, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.

