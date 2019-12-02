Tuesday
Boys basketball Burley at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Nampa Christian at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Canyon Ridge at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Century at Burley, 6 p.m.
Declo at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Oakley, 6 p.m.
Gooding at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Rockland, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.