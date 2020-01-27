Tuesday

Boys basketball

Carey at Sun Valley Community School 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Kimberly 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Camas County 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Aberdeen 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Buhl at Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Century at Jerome 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Declo 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Camas County 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Preston 7:30 p.m.

Murtaugh at Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Valley 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Burley 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Hagerman 6 p.m.

Wood River at Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.

