Tuesday
Boys basketball
Carey at Sun Valley Community School 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Kimberly 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Castleford 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Camas County 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Dietrich 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Aberdeen 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Hagerman 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Buhl at Wendell 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.
Century at Jerome 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Declo 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Camas County 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Preston 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Dietrich 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at Valley 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Burley 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Hagerman 6 p.m.
Wood River at Mountain Home 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.