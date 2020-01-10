Boys basketball Filer at Declo 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Shoshone 2:30 p.m.

Highland at Burley 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Sugar-Salem 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Grace 1 p.m.

Pocatello at Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Camas County at Valley 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Dietrich 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Grace 2:30 p.m.

Preston at Wood River 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Buhl Invitational 9 a.m.

