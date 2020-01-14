Wednesday's local sporting events

Boys basketball

Buhl at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Carey at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Canyon Ridge, Declo at Filer

Wood River, Jerome, Burley at Century

