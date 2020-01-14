Wednesday's local sporting events
Boys basketball
Buhl at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Pocatello at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Carey at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Canyon Ridge, Declo at Filer
Wood River, Jerome, Burley at Century
