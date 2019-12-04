Thursday

Boys basketball

Camas County at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

American Falls at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Burley at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Camas County at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

