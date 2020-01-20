Tuesday

Boys basketball

Burley at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Preston at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Rimrock at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Carey at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Hagerman, 6 p.m.

Murtaugh at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Camas County, 6 p.m.

Wendell at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Minico at Preston

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments