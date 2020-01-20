Tuesday
Boys basketball
Burley at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Preston at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Rimrock at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Camas County, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Carey at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Hagerman, 6 p.m.
Murtaugh at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Camas County, 6 p.m.
Wendell at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Minico at Preston
