Boys basketball
Bliss at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 6 p.m.
Camas County at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Weiser, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Victory Charter, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Sun Valley Community School, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Preston at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
American Falls at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Buhl at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Camas County at Hagerman, 6 p.m.
Carey at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Buhl, Wendell at Glenns Ferry
Pocatello, Preston, Burley at Jerome Quad
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.