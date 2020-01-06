Boys basketball

Bliss at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 6 p.m.

Camas County at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Weiser, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Victory Charter, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Sun Valley Community School, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Preston at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

American Falls at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Buhl at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.

Camas County at Hagerman, 6 p.m.

Carey at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Buhl, Wendell at Glenns Ferry

Pocatello, Preston, Burley at Jerome Quad

