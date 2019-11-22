Football
Class 1A Division II State Championship
Carey vs. Lighthouse Christian, noon, Holt Arena, Pocatello
Girls basketball
Ridgevue at Twin Falls, 1:30 p.m.
Burley at Blackfoot, 3:30 p.m.
Buhl at Snake River, 4 p.m.
Mountain Home at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Preston, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Central Wyoming at CSI, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s basketball
North Idaho at CSI, 5:30 p.m.
