Football

Class 1A Division II State Championship

Carey vs. Lighthouse Christian, noon, Holt Arena, Pocatello

Girls basketball

Ridgevue at Twin Falls, 1:30 p.m.

Burley at Blackfoot, 3:30 p.m.

Buhl at Snake River, 4 p.m.

Mountain Home at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Preston, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Central Wyoming at CSI, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball

North Idaho at CSI, 5:30 p.m.

