Tuesday’s
Boys basketball
Butte County at Carey, 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Idaho Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
American Falls at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Butte County at Carey, 7:30 p.m.
Camas County at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at North Gem, 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Sho-Ban at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Filer, Gooding, Buhl triangular @ Gooding
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.