Tuesday’s

Boys basketball

Butte County at Carey, 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Idaho Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Hagerman, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

American Falls at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Butte County at Carey, 7:30 p.m.

Camas County at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at North Gem, 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Sho-Ban at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Filer, Gooding, Buhl triangular @ Gooding

