Friday
Boys basketball
Carey at New Plymouth Tournament, College of Idaho
Declo, Lighthouse Christian at Nampa Christian Tournament
Canyon Ridge at Warhawk Christmas Tournament, Ridgevue
Canyon Ridge vs. Bishop Kelly, 7:30 p.m.
Regular season
Raft River at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Burley at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Rimrock, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament, Jerome
Burley vs. Madison, 4 p.m.
Jerome vs. Vallivue, 7 p.m.
Gooding vs. Sugar-Salem, 7 p.m.
Wood River at Today’s Dentistry Holiday Tournament, Nampa
Wood River vs Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Regular season
Carey at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Wiley Dobbs Invite, Twin Falls (Burley, Twin Falls, Wood River, Minico, Kimberly, Jerome, Gooding, Buhl, Canyon Ridge, Filer)
