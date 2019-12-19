Friday

Boys basketball

Carey at New Plymouth Tournament, College of Idaho

Declo, Lighthouse Christian at Nampa Christian Tournament

Canyon Ridge at Warhawk Christmas Tournament, Ridgevue

Canyon Ridge vs. Bishop Kelly, 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

Raft River at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Burley at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Marsh Valley at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Rimrock, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament, Jerome

Burley vs. Madison, 4 p.m.

Jerome vs. Vallivue, 7 p.m.

Gooding vs. Sugar-Salem, 7 p.m.

Wood River at Today’s Dentistry Holiday Tournament, Nampa

Wood River vs Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

Carey at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Wiley Dobbs Invite, Twin Falls (Burley, Twin Falls, Wood River, Minico, Kimberly, Jerome, Gooding, Buhl, Canyon Ridge, Filer)

