Saturday’s local sporting events
Volleyball
Burley, Wood River, Minico, Twin Falls at Bonneville/Hillcrest Tournament
Camas County, Lighthouse Christian, Murtaugh, Carey at Golden Eagle Classic, Boise
Glenns Ferry at Buhl Tournament
Kimberly at Capital Tournament
Rockland at Raft River, 7:30 p.m
Boys Soccer
Burley at Jerome, 11 a.m.
Canyon Ridge at Pocatello, 11 a.m.
Century at Wood River, 3 p.m.
Twin Falls at Minico, 11 a.m.
Girls soccer
Jerome at Burley, 11 a.m.
Minico at Twin Falls, 11 a.m. Sunway
Pocatello at Canyon Ridge, 11 a.m.
Wood River at Century, 3 p.m.
Swimming
Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Wood River, Twin Falls, Minico at Pocatello Invite @ Reed Gym Pool
Cross County Wood River, Valley, Twin Falls, Minico, Jerome, Gooding, Filer, Canyon Ridge at Bob Furman Eagle Island
