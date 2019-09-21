Saturday’s local sporting events

Volleyball

Burley, Wood River, Minico, Twin Falls at Bonneville/Hillcrest Tournament

Camas County, Lighthouse Christian, Murtaugh, Carey at Golden Eagle Classic, Boise

Glenns Ferry at Buhl Tournament

Kimberly at Capital Tournament

Rockland at Raft River, 7:30 p.m

Boys Soccer

Burley at Jerome, 11 a.m.

Canyon Ridge at Pocatello, 11 a.m.

Century at Wood River, 3 p.m.

Twin Falls at Minico, 11 a.m.

Girls soccer

Jerome at Burley, 11 a.m.

Minico at Twin Falls, 11 a.m. Sunway

Pocatello at Canyon Ridge, 11 a.m.

Wood River at Century, 3 p.m.

Swimming

Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Wood River, Twin Falls, Minico at Pocatello Invite @ Reed Gym Pool

Cross County Wood River, Valley, Twin Falls, Minico, Jerome, Gooding, Filer, Canyon Ridge at Bob Furman Eagle Island

