Friday

Boys basketball

Carey Holiday Tournament

Valley vs. Mackay, 5:30 p.m.

Carey vs. Challis, 8:30 p.m.

Dietrich Holiday Tournament

Butte County vs. Oakley, 6 p.m.

Dietrich vs. North Star Charter, 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

Bishop Kelly at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Snake River at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Charter at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.

Kuna at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Castleford at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Middleton at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Carey Holiday Tournament

Valley vs. Mackay, 4 p.m.

Carey vs. Challis, 7 p.m.

Regular season

Sugar Salem at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Dahlke Duals, American Falls (Declo, Wood River, Kimberly, Gooding, Filer)

Bucks Bags Tournament, Capital High School

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments