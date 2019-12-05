Friday
Boys basketball
Carey Holiday Tournament
Valley vs. Mackay, 5:30 p.m.
Carey vs. Challis, 8:30 p.m.
Dietrich Holiday Tournament
Butte County vs. Oakley, 6 p.m.
Dietrich vs. North Star Charter, 7:30 p.m.
Regular season
Bishop Kelly at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Snake River at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Charter at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.
Kuna at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Middleton at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Carey Holiday Tournament
Valley vs. Mackay, 4 p.m.
Carey vs. Challis, 7 p.m.
Regular season
Sugar Salem at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Dahlke Duals, American Falls (Declo, Wood River, Kimberly, Gooding, Filer)
Bucks Bags Tournament, Capital High School
