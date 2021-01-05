Sports Schedule

Valley, Buhl @Glenns Ferry/Wendell

Tri Pocatello, Twin Falls @ Burley

Sports results

Monday, Jan 4

Boys Basketball

Valley 71, Buhl 51: HAZELTON – The Vikings held a 33-18 halftime lead on the way to the win over the visiting Indians.

“Never know how first game back will go, but we shot well,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy. “Garrett (Christensen) got us started in the first quarter with 14 points including four 3-pointers and he ended the game with 16. Jadon (Johnson) had 15 points on five 3-pointers.”

Valley finished with 12 3-pointers as a team. Buhl senior Eli Azevedo had a team-high 11 points. Buhl is at Declo and Valley is at Raft River on Wednesday.

Girls Basketball

Shoshone 39, Hansen 12: SHOSHONE – Shoshone sophomore Karlie Chapman had 13 points and senior Katie Perry finished with six points, six steals and three assists in the home win over Hansen. Sophomore Hannah Skinner had five points for the Huskies. Shoshone (3-6, 0-2) hosts Glenns Ferry on Wednesday and Hansen is at Castleford on Thursday.