Sports Schedule

Tuesday, Jan 5
Boys Basketball
Declo at Soda Springs, 4 p.m.
Hagerman at Bliss, 6 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Camas County, 6:30 p.m.
Burley at Mountain Home, 7:30 p.m.
Rimrock at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Castleford at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Camas County, 5 p.m.
Castleford at Richfield, 6 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Dietrich, 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Oakley, 6 p.m.
Raft River at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Valley, Buhl @Glenns Ferry/Wendell
Tri Pocatello, Twin Falls @ Burley
Sports results
Monday, Jan 4
Boys Basketball
Valley 71, Buhl 51: HAZELTON – The Vikings held a 33-18 halftime lead on the way to the win over the visiting Indians.
“Never know how first game back will go, but we shot well,” said Valley coach Brian Hardy. “Garrett (Christensen) got us started in the first quarter with 14 points including four 3-pointers and he ended the game with 16. Jadon (Johnson) had 15 points on five 3-pointers.”
Valley finished with 12 3-pointers as a team. Buhl senior Eli Azevedo had a team-high 11 points. Buhl is at Declo and Valley is at Raft River on Wednesday.
Girls Basketball
Shoshone 39, Hansen 12: SHOSHONE – Shoshone sophomore Karlie Chapman had 13 points and senior Katie Perry finished with six points, six steals and three assists in the home win over Hansen. Sophomore Hannah Skinner had five points for the Huskies. Shoshone (3-6, 0-2) hosts Glenns Ferry on Wednesday and Hansen is at Castleford on Thursday.
American Falls 58, Declo 42: DECLO – Sophomore Katelynn Koyle and junior Aryana Kahalioumi each had 11 points for Declo in the home loss to American Falls.