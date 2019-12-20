Saturday

Boys basketball

Carey at New Plymouth Tournament, College of Idaho

Carey vs Riverstone, 6 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian, Declo at Nampa Christian Tournament

Lighthouse Christian vs Nampa Christian, 1:30 p.m.

Wood River at Today’s Dentistry Holiday Classic

Canyon Ridge at Warhawk Christmas Tournament, Ridgevue, 3 p.m.

Regular season

Wilder at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Burley, Gooding, Jerome at Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament, Jerome

Burley vs Vallivue, 9 a.m.

Gooding vs Emmett, 9 a.m.

Jerome vs Madison, 12 p.m.

Wood River at Today’s Dentistry Holiday Tournament

Filer at Bear River in Garland, Utah, 7:30 p.m.

Regular season

Canyon Ridge at Kimberly, 3 p.m.

Wilder at Murtaugh, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Wiley Dobbs Invite, Twin Falls (Burley, Twin Falls, Wood River, Minico, Kimberly, Jerome, Gooding, Buhl, Canyon Ridge, Filer)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments