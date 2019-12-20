Saturday
Boys basketball
Carey at New Plymouth Tournament, College of Idaho
Carey vs Riverstone, 6 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian, Declo at Nampa Christian Tournament
Lighthouse Christian vs Nampa Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Wood River at Today’s Dentistry Holiday Classic
Canyon Ridge at Warhawk Christmas Tournament, Ridgevue, 3 p.m.
Regular season
Wilder at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Burley, Gooding, Jerome at Jerry Callen Memorial Tournament, Jerome
Burley vs Vallivue, 9 a.m.
Gooding vs Emmett, 9 a.m.
Jerome vs Madison, 12 p.m.
Wood River at Today’s Dentistry Holiday Tournament
Filer at Bear River in Garland, Utah, 7:30 p.m.
Regular season
Canyon Ridge at Kimberly, 3 p.m.
Wilder at Murtaugh, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Wiley Dobbs Invite, Twin Falls (Burley, Twin Falls, Wood River, Minico, Kimberly, Jerome, Gooding, Buhl, Canyon Ridge, Filer)
