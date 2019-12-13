Saturday’s local sporting events

Boys basketball

Oakley Christmas Tournament

West Wendover vs. Murtaugh, 9 a.m.

Murtaugh vs. Oakley, 1:30 p.m.

Wendell vs. Oakley, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain View Showcase

Horseshoe Bend vs. Shoshone, 10 a.m.

Richfield vs. North Start Charter, 11:30 a.m.

Liberty Charter vs. Camas County, 1 p.m.

Tri-Valley vs. Dietrich, 4 p.m.

Garden Valley vs. Raft River, 5:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian vs. Nampa Christian, 8:30 p.m.

Regular season

Valley at Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.

Buhl at Snake River, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Caldwell, noon

Girls basketball

Oakley Christmas Tournament

Rockland vs. Murtaugh, 10:30 p.m.

Rockland vs. Oakley, 3 p.m.

Regular season

Snake River at Filer, 4 p.m.

Minico at Mountain Home, 1 p.m.

Hansen at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Raft River, Gooding, Buhl @ Marsh Valley Invitational

Burley, Declo, Twin Falls, Wood River, Minico, Kimberly, Jerome, Glenns Ferry, Canyon Ridge, Buhl @ Tim Matthews Invite, Jerome

Wendell @ Justin Wolf Invitational, Glenns Ferry

