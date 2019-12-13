Saturday’s local sporting events
Boys basketball
Oakley Christmas Tournament
West Wendover vs. Murtaugh, 9 a.m.
Murtaugh vs. Oakley, 1:30 p.m.
Wendell vs. Oakley, 4:30 p.m.
Mountain View Showcase
Horseshoe Bend vs. Shoshone, 10 a.m.
Richfield vs. North Start Charter, 11:30 a.m.
Liberty Charter vs. Camas County, 1 p.m.
Tri-Valley vs. Dietrich, 4 p.m.
Garden Valley vs. Raft River, 5:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian vs. Nampa Christian, 8:30 p.m.
Regular season
Valley at Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.
Buhl at Snake River, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Caldwell, noon
Girls basketball
Oakley Christmas Tournament
Rockland vs. Murtaugh, 10:30 p.m.
Rockland vs. Oakley, 3 p.m.
Regular season
Snake River at Filer, 4 p.m.
Minico at Mountain Home, 1 p.m.
Hansen at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Raft River, Gooding, Buhl @ Marsh Valley Invitational
Burley, Declo, Twin Falls, Wood River, Minico, Kimberly, Jerome, Glenns Ferry, Canyon Ridge, Buhl @ Tim Matthews Invite, Jerome
Wendell @ Justin Wolf Invitational, Glenns Ferry
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.