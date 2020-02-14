Girls basketball

Class 2A state play-in game, McCall-Donnelly High School

Declo vs. Orofino, 3 p.m.

Men’s basketball

CSI at Salt Lake CC, 5 p.m.

Women’s basketball

CSI at Salt Lake CC, 3 p.m.

