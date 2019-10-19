Monday's local sporting events
Volleyball
District IV 1A Division I Tournament, Murtaugh High School
Valley vs. Raft River, 4:30 p.m.
Shoshone vs. Oakley, 6 p.m.
Valley/RR loser vs. Shoshone/Oakley winner, 7:30 p.m.
District IV 1A Division II Tournament, Shoshone High School
Hagerman vs. Sun Valley Community School,
Lighthouse Christian vs. Richfield
Castleford vs. Hagerman/SVCS winner
Carey vs. Hansen
Murtaugh vs. Camas County
