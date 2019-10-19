Monday's local sporting events

Volleyball

District IV 1A Division I Tournament, Murtaugh High School

Valley vs. Raft River, 4:30 p.m.

Shoshone vs. Oakley, 6 p.m.

Valley/RR loser vs. Shoshone/Oakley winner, 7:30 p.m.

District IV 1A Division II Tournament, Shoshone High School

Hagerman vs. Sun Valley Community School, 

Lighthouse Christian vs. Richfield

Castleford vs. Hagerman/SVCS winner

Carey vs. Hansen

Murtaugh vs. Camas County

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments