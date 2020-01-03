Saturday, january 4

Boys basketball

Redox Holiday Shootout

Reed, NV vs. Burley, 11:30 a.m.

Minico vs. Timberline, 1 p.m.

Ambrose at Oakley, 4 p.m.

Buhl at Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.

Declo at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Snake River, 7:30 p.m.

Riverstone at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Preston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Timberline Tournament, Borah/Timberline

Minico vs Kearns, UT, 12 p.m.

Regular schedule

Ambrose at Oakley, 2:30 p.m.

Burley at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

Filer at Snake River, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Nampa, 2:30 p.m.

Malad at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Riverstone at Lighthouse Christian, 3:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Bishop Kelly, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling Twin Falls, Minico, Gooding at Rollie Lane Invitational, Nampa

Wendell @ Buhl Invite

