Saturday, january 4
Boys basketball
Redox Holiday Shootout
Reed, NV vs. Burley, 11:30 a.m.
Minico vs. Timberline, 1 p.m.
Ambrose at Oakley, 4 p.m.
Buhl at Fruitland, 7:30 p.m.
Declo at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Snake River, 7:30 p.m.
Riverstone at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Preston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Timberline Tournament, Borah/Timberline
Minico vs Kearns, UT, 12 p.m.
Regular schedule
Ambrose at Oakley, 2:30 p.m.
Burley at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
Filer at Snake River, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Nampa, 2:30 p.m.
Malad at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Riverstone at Lighthouse Christian, 3:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Bishop Kelly, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling Twin Falls, Minico, Gooding at Rollie Lane Invitational, Nampa
Wendell @ Buhl Invite
