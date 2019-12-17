Wednesday’s local sporting events
Boys basketball
American Falls at Gooding 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Declo 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Highland 7:30 p.m.
Oakley at Glenns Ferry 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Lighthouse Christian 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Wendell 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Buhl at Kimberly 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Murtaugh 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Lighthouse Christian 6 p.m.
Valley at Oakley 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Twin Falls Century @ Burley
Minico @ Pocatello
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.