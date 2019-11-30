Sports schedule Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Monday’s local sporting events Boys basketball Twin Falls Christian Academy at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.Jerome at Ridgevue, 7:30 p.m. Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Sporting Event Basketball Jerome Schedule Boy Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Heyburn Elementary has a new vending machine, but students can't eat these treats Here's your guide to Black Friday in Twin Falls 9 Idaho men arrested over the weekend in sting involving suspected child predators Welcome to Christmas City: Rupert adds market, holiday events to celebration City Council approves Twin Falls' second Domino's View All Promotions promotion Fast. Easy. Secure. Pay your bill online in our NEW members center promotion spotlight What's your home style? Print Ads Sale BERKSHIRE HHS- MANDI RIDDLE - Ad from 2019-11-30 Nov 30, 2019 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Mandi Riddle 1411 Falls Avenue East N, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-539-1230 Website Pharmaceuticals SAV-MOR DRUG - Ad from 2019-12-01 23 hrs ago Sav-mor Drug 139 MAIN AVE WEST, TWIN FALLS, ID 83301 208-733-8323 Sale ROBERT JONES REALTY - Ad from 2019-11-30 Nov 30, 2019 Robert Jones Realty 1766 Addison Avenue East, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-733-0404 Website Restaurant Full Steam Espresso-Brander Ventures, LLC - Ad from 2019-11-29 Nov 29, 2019 Full Steam Expresso 1215 FILER AVE, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-293-7048 Sale Berkshire Hathaway-Tamie J Sudik-Clezie - Ad from 2019-11-30 Nov 30, 2019 Tamie Sudik-Clezie Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices 1411 FALLS AVE EAST , Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-731-6201 Website Sale FAYE EMERSON - Ad from 2019-11-30 Nov 30, 2019 Faye Emerson Emerson Realty 808 Eastland Dr North Suite E, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-420-9237 Travel CACTUS PETES CASINO/MARKETING PERFORMANCE GROUP - Ad from 2019-11-29 Nov 29, 2019 Cactus Petes Casino/marketing Performance Group 1001 YAMATO ROAD STE 405, BOCA RATON, FL 33431 561-988-2181 Home SNAKE RIVER POOL & SPA - Ad from 2019-12-01 23 hrs ago Snake River Pool & Spa 1340 Orchard Street S, Boise, ID 83705 208-734-8103 Website Cleaning DON ASLETT CLEANING - Ad from 2019-11-29 Nov 29, 2019 Don Aslett Cleaning Center 483 Washington St N, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-734-2404 Website Other TIMES NEWS - Ad from 2019-11-27 Nov 27, 2019 Times-News 132 Fairfield ST W, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-733-0931 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.