Tuesdays
Boys basketball
Camas County at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Gooding at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Raft River at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Buhl at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Camas County at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Burley, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Shoshone at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Mountain Home, Twin Falls at Buhl
Valley, Oakley at Glenns Ferry
Gooding, American Falls at Kimberly
Burley, Century at Wood River
