Tuesdays

Boys basketball

Camas County at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Gooding at American Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Raft River at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Buhl at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Camas County at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Castleford, 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Burley, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Shoshone at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls at Pocatello, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Jerome, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Mountain Home, Twin Falls at Buhl

Valley, Oakley at Glenns Ferry

Gooding, American Falls at Kimberly

Burley, Century at Wood River

