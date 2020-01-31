Boys basketball Camas County at Glenns Ferry, 7:30 p.m.
Murtaugh at Raft River, 7:30 p.m.
Sugar-Salem at Kimberly, 4 p.m.
Oakley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Camas County at Murtaugh, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Red Halverson Invite, Minico High School
Women’s basketball
Salt Lake Community College at CSI, 3 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Salt Lake Community College at CSI, 3 p.m.
