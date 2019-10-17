Friday’s local sporting events
Football
Buhl at Kimberly, 7 p.m.
Camas County at Dietrich, 7 p.m.
Century at Minico7 p.m.
Challis at Carey, 7 p.m.
Declo at Filer, 7 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Raft River, 7 p.m.
Gooding at Caldwell, 3:30 p.m.
Grace at Oakley, 7 p.m.
Hansen at Murtaugh, 7 p.m.
Jerome at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse at Castleford, 7 p.m.
Mt. Home at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.
Richfield at Carey JV, 6 p.m.
Valley at Lost Rivers, 7 p.m.
Wood River at Burley, 7 p.m.
