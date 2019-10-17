Friday’s local sporting events

Football

Buhl at Kimberly, 7 p.m.

Camas County at Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Century at Minico7 p.m.

Challis at Carey, 7 p.m.

Declo at Filer, 7 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Raft River, 7 p.m.

Gooding at Caldwell, 3:30 p.m.

Grace at Oakley, 7 p.m.

Hansen at Murtaugh, 7 p.m.

Jerome at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at Castleford, 7 p.m.

Mt. Home at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

Richfield at Carey JV, 6 p.m.

Valley at Lost Rivers, 7 p.m.

Wood River at Burley, 7 p.m.

