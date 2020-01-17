Saturday
Boys basketball
Burley at Preston, 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.
Grace at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Fruitland at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.
Idaho Falls at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Wendell at Declo, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Declo at Malad, 4 p.m.
Grace at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Highland at Minico, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Sugar-Salem, 1 p.m.
Murtaugh at Shoshone, 2:30 p.m.
Oakley at Butte County, 2:30 p.m.
Wood River at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Declo, Raft River, Wood River, Jerome, Gooding, Filer, Glenns Ferry at MVC @ Wendell
Twin Falls, Minico, Buhl @ Spring Creek Invitational, Nevada
