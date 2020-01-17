Saturday

Boys basketball

Burley at Preston, 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Hansen, 7:30 p.m.

Grace at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Fruitland at Buhl, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho Falls at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Wendell at Declo, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Declo at Malad, 4 p.m.

Grace at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Highland at Minico, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Sugar-Salem, 1 p.m.

Murtaugh at Shoshone, 2:30 p.m.

Oakley at Butte County, 2:30 p.m.

Wood River at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Declo, Raft River, Wood River, Jerome, Gooding, Filer, Glenns Ferry at MVC @ Wendell

Twin Falls, Minico, Buhl @ Spring Creek Invitational, Nevada

