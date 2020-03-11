Sports schedule

Thursday’s local sporting events
Baseball
Minico at Burley, 5 p.m.
Buhl at Gooding (DH), 4 p.m.
Softball
Wood River at Filer, 4:30 p.m.
Bonneville at Minico (DH), 3 p.m.
Buhl at Gooding (DH), 4 p.m.
Mountain Home at Kimberly (DH), 4 p.m.
Tennis
Century at Burley, 4 p.m.
Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Sugar-Salem at CSI, 11 a.m.
Pocatello at Minico, 3:30 p.m.
Track
Century, Idaho Falls, Rigby at Burley
Carey, Filer, Wendell, Buhl, Gooding, Declo at Kimberly
Mountain Home, Pocatello at Jerome, 4 p.m.
Blackfoot, Thunder Ridge, Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.
Castleford, Hansen, Valley, Lighthouse Christian at Valley, 2 p.m.