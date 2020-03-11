Sports schedule
Sports schedule

Thursday’s local sporting events

Baseball

Minico at Burley, 5 p.m.

Buhl at Gooding (DH), 4 p.m.

Softball

Wood River at Filer, 4:30 p.m.

Bonneville at Minico (DH), 3 p.m.

Buhl at Gooding (DH), 4 p.m.

Mountain Home at Kimberly (DH), 4 p.m.

Tennis

Century at Burley, 4 p.m.

Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Sugar-Salem at CSI, 11 a.m.

Pocatello at Minico, 3:30 p.m.

Track

Century, Idaho Falls, Rigby at Burley

Carey, Filer, Wendell, Buhl, Gooding, Declo at Kimberly

Mountain Home, Pocatello at Jerome, 4 p.m.

Blackfoot, Thunder Ridge, Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.

Castleford, Hansen, Valley, Lighthouse Christian at Valley, 2 p.m.

