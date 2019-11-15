Saturday’s local sporting events
Football
Class 1A Division II semifinals, Holt Arena (Pocatello)
Lighthouse Christian vs. Kendrick, 3 p.m.
Girls basketball
Dietrich at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.
Glenns Ferry at Victory Charter, 6 p.m.
Kimberly at Canyon Ridge, 3 p.m.
Minico at Kuna, 3 p.m.
Nampa at Jerome, 4 p.m.
Twin Falls at Caldwell, noon
