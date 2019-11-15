Saturday’s local sporting events

Football

Class 1A Division II semifinals, Holt Arena (Pocatello)

Lighthouse Christian vs. Kendrick, 3 p.m.

Girls basketball

Dietrich at Gooding, 7:30 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Victory Charter, 6 p.m.

Kimberly at Canyon Ridge, 3 p.m.

Minico at Kuna, 3 p.m.

Nampa at Jerome, 4 p.m.

Twin Falls at Caldwell, noon

