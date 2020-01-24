Saturday
Boys basketball
Richfield at North Gem 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Declo 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Camas County 6 p.m
Girls basketball
Raft River at Hansen 7:30 p.m.
Ridgevue at Filer 3 p.m.
Wendell at Shoshone 2:30 p.m.
Declo at Oakley 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Camas County 4:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Gooding Grappler 9 a.m.
Burley Canyon Ridge at Tiger Grizz Idaho Falls
Declo Raft River Glenns Ferry at Aberdeen
