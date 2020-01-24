Saturday

Boys basketball

Richfield at North Gem 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Declo 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Camas County 6 p.m

Girls basketball

Raft River at Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Ridgevue at Filer 3 p.m.

Wendell at Shoshone 2:30 p.m.

Declo at Oakley 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Camas County 4:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Gooding Grappler 9 a.m.

Burley Canyon Ridge at Tiger Grizz Idaho Falls

Declo Raft River Glenns Ferry at Aberdeen

