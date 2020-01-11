Monday’s local sporting events

Boys basketballCanyon Ridge at Century 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Castleford 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketballLighthouse Christian at Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Oakley at Hagerman 6 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian at Murtaugh JV 6 p.m.

