Tuesday’s local sporting events

Volleyball

Burley at Preston 7:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.

Dietrich at Carey 7 p.m.

Gooding at Buhl 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Camas County 7 p.m.

Lighthouse at Hansen 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Jerome 7:30 p.m

Pocatello at Wood River 7:30 p.m.

Minico at Century 7:30 p.m.

Oakey at Glenns Ferry

Raft River at Wendell 7:30 p.m.

Richfield at Castleford 7 p.m.

Sun Valley Community School at Murtaugh

Cross County

Wendell. Valley Kimberly Filer Declo at Gooding

