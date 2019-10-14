Tuesday’s local sporting events
Volleyball
Burley at Preston 7:30 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls 7:30 p.m.
Dietrich at Carey 7 p.m.
Gooding at Buhl 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Camas County 7 p.m.
Lighthouse at Hansen 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Home at Jerome 7:30 p.m
Pocatello at Wood River 7:30 p.m.
Minico at Century 7:30 p.m.
Oakey at Glenns Ferry
Raft River at Wendell 7:30 p.m.
Richfield at Castleford 7 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Murtaugh
Cross County
Wendell. Valley Kimberly Filer Declo at Gooding
