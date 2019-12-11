Thursday's local sporting events

Boys basketball

American Falls at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Burley at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Carey at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.

Hansen at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jerome at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.

Mackay at Camas County 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Glenns Ferry at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.

Kimberly at Filer, 7:30 p.m.

Lighthouse Christian at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.

Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Men's basketball

CSI at Central Wyoming College, 7 p.m.

Women's basketball

CSI at Central Wyoming College, 5 p.m.

