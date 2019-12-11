Thursday's local sporting events
Boys basketball
American Falls at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Burley at Twin Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Carey at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Richfield, 7:30 p.m.
Hansen at Lighthouse Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Jerome at Wood River, 7:30 p.m.
Mackay at Camas County 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Glenns Ferry at Shoshone, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Wendell, 7:30 p.m.
Kimberly at Filer, 7:30 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Dietrich, 7:30 p.m.
Wood River at Canyon Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Men's basketball
CSI at Central Wyoming College, 7 p.m.
Women's basketball
CSI at Central Wyoming College, 5 p.m.
