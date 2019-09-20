Friday’s local sporting events
Football
Burley at Kimberly, 7 p.m.
Butte at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.
Carey at Camas County, 3:30 p.m.
Declo at Buhl, 7 p.m.
Homedale at Filer, 7 p.m.
North Gem at Valley, 7 p.m.
Hagerman at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.
Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.
Mountain Home at Jerome, 7 p.m.
Murtaugh at Dietrich, 7 p.m.
Oakley at Challis, 7 p.m.
Payette at Wendell, 7 p.m.
Richfield at Castleford, 7 p.m.
Snake River at Gooding, 7 p.m.
Twin Falls at Wood River, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Burley, Wood River, Minico, Twin Falls at Bonneville/Hillcrest Tournament
Camas County, Lighthouse, Murtaugh, Carey at Golden Eagle Classic, Boise
Gooding, Kimberly at Capital Tournament
Richfield at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Filer, 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School at Filer, 5:45 p.m.
