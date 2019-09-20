Friday’s local sporting events

Football

Burley at Kimberly, 7 p.m.

Butte at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.

Carey at Camas County, 3:30 p.m.

Declo at Buhl, 7 p.m.

Homedale at Filer, 7 p.m.

North Gem at Valley, 7 p.m.

Hagerman at Lighthouse, 7 p.m.

Minico at Canyon Ridge, 7 p.m.

Mountain Home at Jerome, 7 p.m.

Murtaugh at Dietrich, 7 p.m.

Oakley at Challis, 7 p.m.

Payette at Wendell, 7 p.m.

Richfield at Castleford, 7 p.m.

Snake River at Gooding, 7 p.m.

Twin Falls at Wood River, 7 p.m.

Volleyball

Burley, Wood River, Minico, Twin Falls at Bonneville/Hillcrest Tournament

Camas County, Lighthouse, Murtaugh, Carey at Golden Eagle Classic, Boise

Gooding, Kimberly at Capital Tournament

Richfield at Twin Falls Christian Academy, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Sun Valley Community School at Filer, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Sun Valley Community School at Filer, 5:45 p.m.

