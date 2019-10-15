Thursday’s local sporting events
Volleyball
Declo at Buhl, 6:30 p.m.
Filer at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.
Hagerman at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Sun Valley Community School, 5 p.m.
Boys soccer
High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
Championship: Bliss at Sun Valley Community School, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation: Wendell at Gooding, 4:30 p.m.
Girls soccer
High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament
Championship: Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, 4:30 p.m.
Consolation: Gooding at Wendell, 4:30 p.m.
