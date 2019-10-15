Thursday’s local sporting events

Volleyball

Declo at Buhl, 6:30 p.m.

Filer at Kimberly, 7:30 p.m.

Hagerman at Oakley, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Sun Valley Community School, 5 p.m.

Boys soccer

High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament

Championship: Bliss at Sun Valley Community School, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation: Wendell at Gooding, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer

High Desert Soccer Conference District Tournament

Championship: Kimberly at Sun Valley Community School, 4:30 p.m.

Consolation: Gooding at Wendell, 4:30 p.m.

