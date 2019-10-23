Thursday’s local sporting events

Boys state soccer

4A-Brothers Park, Caldwell

Jerome vs. Emmett, 11 a.m.

Twin Falls vs. Idaho Falls, 11 a.m.

3A-Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Bliss vs. Sugar-Salem, 11 a.m.

Sun Valley Community School vs. Teton, 2 p.m.

Girls state soccer

4A-Brothers Park, Caldwell

Twin Falls vs. Kuna, 11 a.m.

3A-Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Sun Valley Community School vs. Marsh Valley, 11 a.m.

Kimberly vs. Sugar-Salem, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Great Basin Tournament

Winners’ bracket-Wood River at Century, 7 p.m.

Losers’ bracket-Pocatello at Burley

