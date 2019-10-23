Thursday’s local sporting events
Boys state soccer
4A-Brothers Park, Caldwell
Jerome vs. Emmett, 11 a.m.
Twin Falls vs. Idaho Falls, 11 a.m.
3A-Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Bliss vs. Sugar-Salem, 11 a.m.
Sun Valley Community School vs. Teton, 2 p.m.
Girls state soccer
4A-Brothers Park, Caldwell
Twin Falls vs. Kuna, 11 a.m.
3A-Vallivue High School, Caldwell
Sun Valley Community School vs. Marsh Valley, 11 a.m.
Kimberly vs. Sugar-Salem, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Great Basin Tournament
Winners’ bracket-Wood River at Century, 7 p.m.
Losers’ bracket-Pocatello at Burley
